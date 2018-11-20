Mo. Bill Prevents Businesses from Restricting Guns

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri business owners could not restrict people from having firearms in motor vehicles on their property under a bill passed by the state House.

The bill would also protect business owners from liability for any injury or damage that results from allowing guns to be legally carried in cars. It exempts owners of hotels, motels and apartment complexes.

Businesses would still be able to restrict firearms being carried in company cars.

The House voted 119-36 on Thursday to send the measure to the Senate. It is sponsored by Republican Rep. Stanley Cox, of Sedalia.