Mo. Bill Requires Colleges to Have TB Tests

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Legislature has sent Gov. Jay Nixon a bill that would require colleges and universities to develop targeted testing programs for tuberculosis.

Under the legislation, any student who refuses to participate in the testing would not be able to enroll in classes. The program would be targeted at students and faculty who are considered at a "high-risk" for contracting tuberculosis.

The bill would also require the state health department to develop a brochure on meningitis to be distributed to college students who are under age 18.

The measure was passed by the Senate on Thursday, and the House approved the same bill earlier in the week. It is sponsored by Republican Sen. David Sater, of Cassville.