Mo. Bill Targets United Nations Agreement

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Legislature has approved legislation barring state or local officials from adopting policies outlined in a 1992 United Nations document that could affect private property rights.

The bill cleared the House 118-37 on Wednesday and passed the Senate earlier this year. It now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.

The measure takes aim at "Agenda 21," a nonbinding UN agreement signed by 178 nations that encourages sustainable development. The agreement encourages environmentally friendly and sustainable practices around the world, with suggestions from the international level down to cities and towns.

Sponsoring Republican Rep. Lyle Rowland, of Cedarcreek, says he is concerned the agreement will infringe on private property rights without due process.