Mo. Bill to Mandate Newborn Heart Screening

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers have voted to mandate another health screening for newborn babies.

Legislators gave final approval Wednesday to a measure that will require infants to be screened for critical congenital heart disease within 48 hours of birth or before they are discharged from hospitals. The new mandate would begin for babies born in Missouri in 2014.

Parents could opt out if they sign a written statement saying the screening conflicts with their religious beliefs.

The bill now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon. It is named Chloe's Law in honor of 4-year-old Chloe Manz, of Lee's Summit, was born in 2008 with a rare congenital heart defect. She did not have a newborn screening for the disease, and it was not diagnosed until nine months later.