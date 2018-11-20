Mo Bill Would Allow Advertising On School Buses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants to let school districts lease advertising space on buses to help cover transportation costs.

Legislation by House Republican Mike Kelley, of Lamar, would provide for advertisements on the interior and exterior of school buses, with certain restrictions. The state Board of Education would write the rules for advertising.

Some ads would be automatically forbidden, including those that feature gambling, alcohol, tobacco or political causes. School districts would not be allowed to endorse any products in the ads.

Districts would have to use at least half the advertising revenue to pay for student transportation. State funding for bus transportation has been cut in recent years as Missouri's budget has tightened.