Mo. Bill Would Allow College Visit for Foster Kids

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has given first-round approval to a bill that would require older children in foster care to visit colleges.

Under the legislation, children between age 15 and 18 would be required to receive a visit to a community, technical or four-year college in Missouri. A child's treatment team could, however, choose to waive the visit.

The bill endorsed Tuesday would also allow foster children to re-enter the system if they leave after they turn 18. Currently, people can remain in the system until they are 21, but are not allowed to come back after leaving.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. David Sater, of Cassville. It needs one more vote before moving to the House.