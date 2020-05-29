Mo. Bill Would Allow Execution Using Firing Squad

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, January 17 2014 Jan 17, 2014 Friday, January 17, 2014 4:42:00 AM CST January 17, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri could carry out executions with firing squads under legislation proposed in the House.

The state currently puts inmates to death with injections of lethal drugs, although existing law also permits use of lethal gas - the method by which 39 people were executed from 1938 to 1965.

The House bill adds an option of executions by firing squads consisting of five law enforcement officers chosen by the state corrections director.

Missouri's next execution is scheduled for Jan. 29.

The state recently switched from three-drug to single-drug lethal injections after pharmaceutical companies stopped selling the three drugs to prisons. It's unclear where Missouri obtains the single drug, and there have been demands to halt executions until the source is revealed.

 

