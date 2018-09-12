Mo. Bill Would Allow Sales Tax for Gateway Arch

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Voters in the St. Louis area could get a say on whether to raise the local sales tax to help fund improvements to the grounds of the Gateway Arch.

The Missouri Senate passed legislation Monday that would authorize a local election on a 3/16 percent sales tax, with part of the money going to the Gateway Arch grounds and part to local parks.

Supporters say the legislation would allow the issuance of $120 million of bonds to help finance a $553 million plan to improve the grounds around the St. Louis landmark.

The House already has passed a similar bill.

The Senate version also would allow voters in the Kansas City area to decide whether to impose a one-tenth percent sales tax for parks, trails and greenways in Jackson County.