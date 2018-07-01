Mo. Bill would Create Workers' Comp Database

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Legislature has voted to create an online database allowing businesses to check whether job applicants have a history of filing workers' compensation claims.

The House gave the bill final approval Monday on a 91-67 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Nixon.

Under the legislation, the Division of Workers' Compensation would create a database searchable by name and Social Security number. The database would identify whether a person's claim is open or closed and the date it was made.

Supporters say employers can already get information on an applicant's workers' compensation claim but an online database could speed up the hiring process.

The division says an online database initially would include 554,000 claim records, with about 13,000 records added annually.