Mo. Bill Would Extend Waiting Period for Abortion

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri senator is proposing legislation that would require a 72-hour wait before an abortion.

The state currently has a 24-hour informed consent law. Republican David Sater of Cassville says extending that period would provide additional time for reflection. He said he hopes it would reduce the number of abortions.

The legislation has been proposed for the 2014 legislative session starting Jan. 8.

Opponents contend a longer waiting period would not decrease the number of abortions but simply cause them to happen later in pregnancy, which can increase risk.

South Dakota and Utah have 72-hour waiting periods.