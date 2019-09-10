Mo. Boy Loses 4 Fingers in Fireworks Accident

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 10-year-old St. Louis boy has lost four fingers in a fireworks accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Martinez Smith-Payne is having a second surgery Monday. Police say he was hurt Friday night when he lit a firework while holding it in his left hand.

The boy's mother, Frances Smith, says her son was with his brother in a field near the family's house when they found the firework.

The boy is hospitalized in good condition at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Smith says her son is "in good spirits." Although he lost four fingers, he still has use of his thumb.

Police say the bomb and arson unit is investigating.