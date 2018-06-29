MO Candidates Face Filing Deadline On Monday

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missourians will get a fresh look at how candidates are faring financially as the 2012 election season ramps up.

Candidates for state offices face a 5 p.m. Monday deadline to file quarterly finance reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Those reports list how much a candidate has raised and spent from January through the end of March. They also detail how much a candidate still has in the bank.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon raised $1.7 million this past quarter, helping build a campaign account of more than $6 million for his re-election bid.

Nixon, a Democrat, says his fundraising for the first three months of the year marked his best quarter so far in the 2012 campaign cycle.

His campaign said Nixon received more than 1,000 donations during the quarter, nearly 70 percent of which were for $250 or less.

Dave Spence, of the Republican candidates, raised $843,000 this quarter bringing his campaign account to $3.2 million.

Spence has spent $1.4 million on the campaign so far.