MO Career Centers Honored for Work

May is Workforce Development Professional Month in Missouri, and it honors those working through career centers and the state's greathires.org website.





The Columbia Career Center employees help hundreds of job seekers every month.

"We have roughly 1,500 visits a month to the facility here," said Gilbert Hake of Missouri's Division of Workforce Development. "They receive a variety of services that may be as simple as coming in to access some of the literature that we have available, or to speak with one of our interviewers about jobs, or they may be here for more intense job search activities."

Other services such as job training and resume writing are also available to help people get jobs. The greathires.org website is similar to the Monster and Hot Jobs web sites, but Great Hires has advantages the others don't offer, according to Michael Waltman, a workforce development worker.

"Missouri's workforce system, again, provides a qualified career center staff who are just a phone call away, or a visit away." said Waltman. "I find that a lot of the times job seekers need more than just an impersonal match on a website."

Career centers throughout Missouri help attract businesses to the state and lower unemployment rates.

"There are continued economic efforts from an economic development perspective that have helped us attract more and more businesses, bringing more and more jobs to Missouri," said Waltman. "And it's based on the fact that the quality of our workers is what keeps those businesses coming."

Since January 2005, Missouri has added more than 47,000 jobs. Currently, there are more than 21,000 jobs posted on greathires.org. The website helped more than 145,000 job seekers state-wide last year.