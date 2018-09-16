Mo. Catholics Call for Greater Incentives for Education Donations

4 years 11 months 2 days ago Monday, October 14 2013 Oct 14, 2013 Monday, October 14, 2013 12:57:00 PM CDT October 14, 2013 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Catholic groups statewide have begun to rally around a proposed ballot initiative which would give incentives to Missourians who make donations to non-profit groups that support schools.

Barbara Swanson of Jefferson City submitted the petition and the Secretary of State's office has approved it for circulation. Swanson is a former superintendent of Catholic schools in the Jefferson City diocese.

The proposed ballot initiative would give state tax credits to individuals or businesses who donate to educational foundtions or non-profit groups.  Donors would receive a tax credit worth 50 percent of the total dollar amount of their donation.

The donations would have to go to foundations that use the funds they raise to improve programs in public schools or to those that use the funds to offer scholarships to students who want to attend private or parochial schools. Donors could also receive the tax credit if they give to a foundation that enhances special education programs for children with disabilities.

Father Tolton High School Principal Kristie Wolfe said the proposal would make tax time fair for parents who pay private school tuition because they could get state tax credits for donating to something they believe in instead of paying a full tax bill that will mainly fund K-12 public education.

"All of our parents are obviously taxpayers as well, and when they pay tuition to our school they're kind of paying twice," Wolfe said. "And so this sort of initiative like this sort of levels the playing field for private schools like ours."

If the proposal passes, a parent who wants to donate $1,000 to a scholarship fund at their child's school would be eligible for a $500 state tax credit.

According to Missouri Ethics Commission records, the Missouri Catholic Conference donated $11,000 and the Archdiocese of St. Louis donated $300,000 during the week of October 7 to Missourians for Children's Education, a new committee which was created to garner support for the initiative.

Swanson has a background in both public and private education and told KOMU 8 News all schools have fallen on rough financial times. Swanson said public schools are affected by lower state appropriations and private schools struggle when parents have a tougher time paying tuition.

Although Catholic groups have been the most active in advocating for the proposal, Swanson said public schools would actually see the greatest benefit.

Of all the tax credits authorized in a budget year, 50 percent would have to be credited to donors who give to public school foundations, 40 percent would go to donors who give to private or parochial school foundations and 10 percent would go to donors who give to children with special needs.

Wolfe said the tax credits would drive more donations from people who believe in Catholic education and said an expanded scholarship fund could make a Catholic education more accessible in Columbia.

"We try very hard not to exclude parents who can't afford it, parents who would struggle with the tuition load, but we have limited resources to help those families," Wolfe said. "With an initiative like this, we can build our foundation, we can help parents no matter their financial circumstances to afford this choice if that's what they want for their children."

The Jefferson City diocese will hold listening sessions next month to discuss whether it should build a new Catholic elementary school in Columbia.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force One is currently assisting in search, rescue and evacuation operations in North Carolina... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 4:35:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
GASCONADE - A 64-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle collision Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Depression Florence (all times local): 2:05 p.m. A small town... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money
Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district plans to use money as an incentive to get students to... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 12:48:27 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Boone County November candidates "Walk for the Climate"
Boone County November candidates "Walk for the Climate"
COLUMBIA - Boone County representatives, candidates and community members walked a 5k on Sunday to highlight climate change and demonstrate... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Library holds gardening and horticulture showcases
Library holds gardening and horticulture showcases
COLUMBIA - From mid-Missouri arrangements all the way to Japanese Bonsai, two floral clubs showcased displays at the Columbia Public... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 6:24:00 AM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

One injured after Columbia armed robbery
One injured after Columbia armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Four suspects are in custody after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking to work Saturday night.... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 1:32:00 AM CDT September 16, 2018 in News

Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
Five vehicle crash caused by hay bale injures six in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A five vehicle crash caused by a hay bale in Jefferson City on Saturday left six people... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:47:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Volunteers make toys more accessible
Volunteers make toys more accessible
COLUMBIA - The roars from toy dinosaurs and giggles from Tickle-Me-Elmos filled the room in Clark Hall on Saturday while... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:28:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Westminster christens new field with big win
Westminster christens new field with big win
FULTON - The Westminster College Blue Jays unveiled their new turf football field on Saturday in their game against Iowa... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
Shakespeare's celebrates 45 years of making pizza
COLUMBIA - Shakespeare's Pizza celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday at all three locations. During the lunch hour, the... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:14:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
Lincoln University curators approve mental health program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lincoln University's curators have approved a new master's degree program in clinical mental health counseling. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:24:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest suspect in bomb threat
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest suspect in bomb threat
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a bomb threat at Best Buy on Saturday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The Marines, the Coast Guard, civilian crews and volunteers used helicopters, boats and heavy-duty vehicles... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 6:04:01 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:44:53 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Columbia car show supports veterans
Columbia car show supports veterans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center and the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital held a car show Saturday to reach... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
Two dead in separate crashes on Friday night
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two people are dead after separate crashes on Friday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
Developers propose $63M luxury hotel for Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two real estate executives have proposed a $63.5 million luxury hotel for Kansas City in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 2:46:12 PM CDT September 15, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 78°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°