MO Catholics Told No on Amendment 2

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Kansas City-St. Joseph Bishop Robert Finn argues the amendment would enshrine cloning in the state constitution, destroy human embryos and keep state officials from limiting the research. The executive director of the Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures, Donn Rubin, said many clergy and voters with strong religious beliefs see the matter differently. He says they feel a moral obligation to pursue research that could alleviate suffering. He says the amendment would ban human cloning.