Mo. Climber Dies in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) - Rocky Mountain National Park officials say a climber from Springfield, Mo., has died after falling about 150 feet on Longs Peak, which reaches 14,259 feet.

Park rangers received a 911 call Thursday morning reporting that a 24-year-old man had fallen from The Narrows on the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak. The route had ice in several spots at the time. Park officials say the man survived the fall, but bystanders reported he had multiple injuries.

An off-duty park volunteer and his climbing party performed CPR, but the man died.

High winds kept a helicopter crew from recovering his body. Recovery efforts were scheduled to resume Friday, weather permitting. Park officials say parts of the Keyhole Route may be temporarily closed during air operations.

The climber's name wasn't immediately released.