Mo. Community Makes Plan to Save Endangered Fish

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri county is trying to show the federal government that it is committed to protecting a small endangered fish.

After six months of meetings, residents of Perryville and Perry County have submitted a plan to protect the habitat of the Grotto sculpin. The area is hoping the plan submitted last week to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will avoid strong environmental regulations from the federal government.

The Grotto sculpin is a 2 1/2-inch fish believed to live only in caves under Perryville.

Perry County officials say the plan reviewed past actions to protect the environment, and what current and future protection measures will be.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Perryville already manages 400 sinkholes to prevent damage to the underground ecosystem.