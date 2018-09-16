Mo. Company Recalls Chicken Salad Over Soy Content

NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) - A North Kansas City company is recalling about 2,200 pounds of chicken salads whose labels failed to include soy protein concentrate, which is an allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there have been no reports of illness from the salads made by Walker's Food Products Inc.

The products are:

- Five-pound tubs of "Walker's All White Chunky Chicken Salad" packaged between June 6, 2013, and Jan. 23 with use-by or sell-by dates between July 26, 2013, and March 14, 2014; sold to wholesalers in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

- One-pound tubs of "Walker's All White Chunky Chicken Salad" with the same dates; sold to retailers in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

- Five-pound tubs of "Walker's White Chicken Salad Florentine" packaged between June 6, 2013, and Jan. 27 with use-by or sell-by dates between July 14, 2013, and March 6, 2014; sold for distribution in Kansas and Missouri.