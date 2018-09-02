MO Congressional Map Controversy Continues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state trial judge has upheld Missouri's new congressional map, rejecting arguments that the redrawn districts do not meet the requirements of the state constitution.

The new eight-district U.S. House map was challenged in two lawsuits that claimed the districts were not sufficiently compact.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green rejected the argument in a ruling Friday, following a three-day hearing earlier in the week.

Missouri's congressional districts were redrawn last year to reflect changes in the population and the state's loss of a ninth congressional district. The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature enacted the redistricting plan after overriding the veto of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

The Missouri Supreme Court last month ordered further legal review of the redistricting map.