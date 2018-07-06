Mo. Conservation Commissioner to Run for Lt. Gov.

MARSHALL (AP) - The chairwoman of the Missouri Conservation Commission says she is running for lieutenant governor in 2012.



Becky Plattner announced her candidacy Monday in Marshall, where she previously was the Saline County presiding commissioner.



Plattner also campaigned to be the state's No. 2 executive in 2008, losing in the Democratic primary.



The office may be open in 2012, because Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is expected to run for governor.



The Marshall Democrat-News reports that Plattner cited her two terms in county government as providing her the experience to be lieutenant governor. She said she also has knowledge and experience in promoting agriculture, tourism, senior services and veterans' issues.



Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley, a Republican from Perryville, also is considering a run for lieutenant governor.