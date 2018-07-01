Mo. Conservationists Oppose Legislative Oversight

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Supporters of the Missouri Conservation Department are opposing a potential ballot measure on the Legislature's ability to block executive branch rules.

A proposal by House member Jay Barnes would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment formally creating a legislative process to halt administrative rules deemed incompatible with state law.

A similar structure already exists but is not required by the Missouri Constitution.

Numerous Conservation Department supporters raised concerns at a House committee hearing Tuesday that the proposal could lead to legislative meddling in agency policies.

Barnes said that's not his intent. The Jefferson City Republican said he wants to ensure a balance of power between the legislative and executive branches.

The measure would require a three-fifths vote of the House and Senate to block administrative rules.