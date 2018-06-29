Mo. County Reports Most Roads Damaged by Flooding

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - Officials in south-central Missouri's Pulaski County say at least 90 percent of their roads were damaged by last week's heavy flooding.

Presiding Commissioner Gene Newkirk tells KOLR-TV the damage to 65 percent of the roadways in the county is considered major. About two dozen low-water crossings were washed out and remain closed.

Pulaski County was among the hardest hit by floods that swamped much of southern Missouri amid several days of rain. A 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son died when their car was caught in a flash flood in Waynesville.

The Red Cross and other agencies opened a one-stop relief center Tuesday in Waynesville for homeowners and others needing help with flood-related losses. The Red Cross says more than 200 families had registered for assistance by Wednesday afternoon.