Mo. Couple Arrested Over Stolen Cemetery Items

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - St. Joseph police say a couple was arrested after officers found dozens of flowers and grave decorations stolen from cemeteries at their home.

Police say the couple was arrested Tuesday after a woman saw a man steal flowers off graves last week. She confronted the man, who gave her back flowers that had been taken from her son's grave.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the St. Joseph couple faces stealing charges in city court.

Detective Gregg Lewis says officers found more than 60 live plants and flowers, grave decorations and artificial flowers Tuesday at the couple's home.

Police say citizens who believe their items were stolen can pick up the flowers and decorations at Meierhoffer Funeral Home Wednesday through Saturday.