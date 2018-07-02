Mo. Couple, Woman Sentenced for Meth Conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY — David M. Ketchmark, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Thursday that a Windsor couple and an Osage Beach resident have been sentenced for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine in Pettis and Henry counties.



U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey sentenced Nickey Joe Hargett, 39, and his wife, Shebil Marie Hargett, 33, of Windsor, and Tara Lee Summers, 33, of Osage Beach, in separate appearances Wednesday.

Nickey Hargett is sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison without parole, according to a press release. Shebil Hargett is sentenced to eight years and seven months in federal prison and Summers is sentenced to four years and four months without parole.



Nickey Hargett pleaded guilty May 14, 2012, to his role in a conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine, knowing that it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine, and to possessing pseudoephedrine, knowing that it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine.



Shebil Hargett pleaded guilty April 4, 2012, to the same charges as Hargett.



Summers pleaded guilty April 4, 2012, to her role in the conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. From July 4, 2010, through July 12, 2011, Summers purchased or attempted to purchase over 150 grams of pseudoephedrine from various pharmacies. Many of these attempted transactions were blocked because Summers already purchased the maximum quantity allowed within a 30 day period.



These three adults are among 11 defendants who have pleaded guilty to charges contained in a federal indictment from July 28, 2011.