Mo. Court Overturns 1983 Prison Murder Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned an inmate's murder conviction in the 1983 stabbing death of a fellow prisoner.

The ruling Tuesday comes in the case of Reginald Griffin, who is serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of killing inmate James Bausley at a prison facility in Moberly.

In a 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court majority said prosecutors should have turned over evidence that prison guards seized a pointed screwdriver from another inmate near the scene.

The dissenting judges said that wouldn't have aided Griffin's case, because other evidence showed the stab wounds were consistent with a longer knife-like weapon, not a screwdriver.