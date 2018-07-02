Mo. Court System Expands Business Electronically

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri's judiciary is making plans to do more business electronically.

Chief Justice Mary Russell says the state court system will be expanding the availability of electronic filing for attorneys and the ability of the public to view those documents.

Electronic filing is already used in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the trial courts in 15 counties and the city of St. Louis.

Russell says 12 more counties will start using electronic document filing later this year, and 30 others should join next year.

To view electronically filed documents, the public currently must go to the courthouse where they were filed. But by the end of October, Russell says people should be able to use courthouse computers to view documents that were electronically filed elsewhere.