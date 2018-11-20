Mo. Court Upholds Death Sentence for 2003 Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting a St. Louis area woman a decade ago.

The high court on Tuesday rejected more than a dozen claims by Vincent McFadden in his appeal of his death sentence for the May 2003 slaying of 19-year-old Leslie Addison. She was the sister of McFadden's former girlfriend.

Among other things, McFadden challenged some of the prosecutor's statements. He also challenged some of the evidence that was presented about his actions in a previous murder for which he also was sentenced to death.

Last year, the Supreme Court upheld McFadden's conviction and death sentence for the July 2002 killing of Todd Franklin. Prosecutors in that case had described McFadden as a member of the 6 Deuces gang.