Mo. Court Upholds Summary for Campaign Initiative

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri appeals court panel has upheld the financial estimate for a potential ballot initiative seeking to reinstate campaign contribution limits.

The ruling Tuesday by the Western District appellate court overturns a decision made last year by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem.

The proposed initiative would limit contributions to $2,600 per election for candidates for governor, judgeships, the Legislature and other offices. It would ban contributions by corporations and labor unions to candidates or political parties.

The financial summary prepared by the auditor's office says the impact on state and local revenues is unknown. The appeals court said that's sufficient.

Beetem had ordered that to be revised to incorporate an opponent's estimate that the contribution limits could reduce tax revenues by millions of dollars.