MO COVID-19 testing exceeding targets, new test type arriving in state

JEFFERSON CITY - At his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has so far been exceeding its target goals for COVID-19 testing.

The target for widespread sentinel testing yesterday was 2,460 tests. The total number of tests administered was 3,413. The target for community sampling yesterday was 1,100. The total number of tests administered was 1,273.

Parson also announced that he will outline Phase 2 of the state's economic reopening plan at tomorrow's briefing. Phase 1 of the plan expires this Sunday.

Dr. Randall Williams also spoke at the press briefing, announcing a new test - antigen testing - in the state. He said he believes that their will be a large number of antigen tests administered due to their lower cost.

Dr. Williams also said he had heard of cases in Missouri and nationwide in which patients tested positive for COVID-19, were then discharged after testing negative, then returned and tested positive again. He said it is currently unclear if it is a reinfection or a lingering disease.

KOMU 8 News will cover Parson's announcement of Phase 2 of the economic reopening plan tomorrow at 3 p.m.