Mo. Curators Meeting Privately About President

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The governing board for the University of Missouri system is having a private meeting to discuss its search for a new president.

The Board of Curators wasn't expected to make an announcement Thursday about its search for a permanent replacement for Gary Forsee, who stepped down in January to care for his ill wife. Acting President Steve Owens has said he's not interested in the job.

The curators had a closed session Thursday morning about the presidential search, meeting at a hotel on the Country Club Plaza before reconvening for an open meeting on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.