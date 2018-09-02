Mo. Democrats Pushing for Early Voting

JEFFERSON CITY - As Republicans look to implement a voter photo identification requirement, Democrats are pushing back with a proposal to allow early voting.

A Missouri Senate committee considered two bills Monday that would allow people to vote at least two weeks prior to election day.

Missouri voters already can vote in-person prior to election day, but are required to sign an affidavit saying they will not be in their home county on Election Day. Missouri would become the 33rd state to adopt early voting if the proposal passes.

Last week, the Missouri House sent a photo ID bill to the Senate.

The Senate committee took no action on the early voting bills.