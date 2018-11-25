Mo. Department of Agriculture announces grant for spay, neutering

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced Friday a $20,000 grant to assist organizations across the state in providing spay and neuter services.

MDA said the funds came from the Missouri Spay and Neuter Grant Program, which it said aims to help animal shelters, humane societies and non-profit spay and neuter initiatives by lowering the cost of spay and neuter services.

Fourteen organizations were selected to receive the funding, according to MDA. Those organizations, and their respective grant amounts were:

• Ava Area Animal Welfare League, Ava - $1,000

• BARC, Fenton - $1,000

• Coalition for Animal Rescue and Education (C.A.R.E.), Cadet - $1,000

• Spay & Neuter Kansas City - $1,000

• Operation Spot, St. Louis - $1,000

• City of Gladstone Animal Control, Gladstone - $1,800

• Chain of Hope KC, Raytown - $1,800

• Dent County Animal Welfare Society, Salem - $1,800

• AnimalKind, Inc., Collins - $1,800

• Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, Springfield - $1,800

• Tri-Lakes Humane Society, Reeds Springs - $1,800

• Tri County Friends for Animals, Lockwood - $1,800

• PEP, Inc. (Protect Every Pet), Bland - $1,000

• S.T.A.F.F. (Society for the Treatment of Abandoned and Fractured Friends) Animal Rescue, Sunrise Beach - $1,000

The program is funded by sales of "I'm Pet Friendly" license plates to Missouri drivers. Each license plate purchase adds $20 to the fund.

According to MDA, a three-member committee comprised of animal control and private humane society members evaluates each application for the grant, and selects the recipients.

MDA said selection for 2015 was especially competitive this year, since ten more organizations applied than in 2014, and there were $5,000 less in available funds.