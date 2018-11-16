Mo. Department of Natural Resources Offers up to $10 Million in Loans for Energy Efficiency Projects

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it is offering low-interest loans to Missouri drinking water and waste water facilities for energy efficiency projects under the Energize Missouri Water - Water and Waste water Energy Loan Program.

The department anticipates awarding up to $10 million in financing with a 3 percent APR for eligible projects. The loan program will provide $500,000 to $1.5 million in funding for projects to update and improve facilities by reducing energy costs and energy savings. Examples of eligible projects include variable frequency drives, motors and pumps, lighting upgrades, high efficiency fans antedating ventilation and air conditioning.

Applications are available on the department's website at dnr.mo.gov/transform/energizemissouriwater.htm. All applications must be submitted to by May 31, 2011. For more information about the program call 573-751-7466 or e-mail energyloan@dnr.mo.gov.

The department has made Energize Missouri Water loans available through funding received from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. The department is administering more than $200 million in Recovery Act funding to support Energize Missouri projects to create jobs and improve energy efficiencies and renewable energy for Missouri.