Mo. Department of Transportation Names New State Design Engineer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation named Eric Schroeter the State Design Engineer.

Schroeter worked at MoDOT for 21 years in a variety of positions, including construction, operations and at both the district and central office management levels. He has held the titles Central District Operations Engineer, Assistant District Engineer, Interim District Engineer and Assistant State Design Engineer.

Schroeter graduated from the University of Missouri in 1992 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering.

Kathy Harvey previously served as State Design Engineer and is now the Assistant Chief Engineer.