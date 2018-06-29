Mo. Derailment Cleanup May Take 60 Days

CHAFFEE, Mo. - Union Pacific says it could take up to two months to clean up the mess left after a derailment near the southeast Missouri town of Chaffee.

The derailment happened during high winds on Jan. 29, with 48 cars leaving the track and piling up in a field.

Union Pacific spokesman Mark Davis told the Southeast Missourian that because of the large amount of rail cars and containers that were derailed, the process will take longer than normal.

More than 800 feet of track were replaced or repaired last week, but Union Pacific trains that normally travel the line are being rerouted.

No one was hurt in the derailment. The train was hauling automobile parts. The cost of the cleanup has not been announced.