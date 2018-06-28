MO Economy Improves

A monthly survey of supply managers and business leaders in the Midwest found that unseasonably warm weather fueled economic growth in the nine-state region. The MO index in the Mid-America Business Conditions Survey rose to 56.2 from January's 55.5 and December's 54.8. The region's overall index inched higher in Feb. to 59.9. Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss said while MO's growth was less robust that the rest of the nation, the forecast for the state is good. But he notes that auto industry restructuring will be key to economic growth.