Mo. Education Board Establishes Teacher Evaluation Guidelines

COLUMBIA - Some Mid-Missouri school districts will be using new guidelines to develop or update their teacher evaluation systems this year after the state education board approved the guidelines on Monday.

The Missouri General Assembly passed a bill to require school districts to develop standards for teaching in 2010, and authorized the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to assist districts in crafting standards.

DESE began work on its teacher evaluation system shortly after and launched a pilot program during the 2012-2013 school year. More than 100 districts participated in the pilot program and provided feedback to DESE officials.

The department developed seven "essential principles of effective evaluation" and used them to create a model evaluation program. The board gave final approval to the seven essential principles on Monday.

The principles suggest teachers should be evaluated based on a variety of factors, such as their level of experience and how well they use best practices that have been proven effective.

The state board approved the model evaluation program in May. DESE has created webinars to help districts select performance measures and indicators.



For the 2013-2014 school year, DESE has given districts the option of using the model evaluation program. The department has also said districts can use the principles of effective evaluation to craft their own evaluation procedures.