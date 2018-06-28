Mo. Education Official Wants More Time for KC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says she is not ready to recommend specific action for the long-troubled Kansas City School District.



State education officials were meeting Friday in Branson to discuss Kansas City schools after the State Board of Education voted in September to revoke the district's accreditation effective Jan. 1.



Nicastro says in a written report that an appointed school board could boost leadership in the district but is not worth the risk without community support and clear legal authority.



Nicastro is urging the Kanas City community to come to a consensus over the school district and over what form additional state help should take. She also suggested the Legislature eliminate a two-year waiting period after a school district loses accreditation before state officials can step in.