Mo. Education Officials Cancel Contract With Disability Group

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri education officials are citing falsified billing documents as grounds for canceling a contract with a nonprofit group that helps disabled people find jobs.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Friday that it's ending a statewide service agreement with Community Employment Inc.

The department says Community Employment falsified state billing documents to make it appear clients got jobs when they really didn't, or worked more days than they actually did. The department says it found more than $54,000 of wrong billings and has so far been reimbursed nearly $21,000.

Officials at the Springfield-based nonprofit organization did not return telephone messages.

An online state database shows Community Employment has been paid $11.4 million over the past decade, including more than $700,000 in the budget year that began July 1.