Mo. Effort Seeks to Help Alzheimer's Patients

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri State Treasurer's office is holding nearly $700 million in unclaimed property, and Treasurer Clint Zweifel is reaching out to those with Alzheimer's disease who may be due part of that money.

Zweifel was in St. Louis Tuesday to announce an initiative with the Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter and AARP Missouri. He says his staff routinely deals with people with Alzheimer's, or their families, concerning unclaimed property.

Zweifel says that as part of his effort his office will provide educational resources, host meetings and offer a staff member to talk to caregivers and health care providers who work with families affected by Alzheimer's.