Mo. Elevator Had Been Shut Down before Fatality

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The elevator where a St. Louis musician fell to his death had been shut down by a state inspector beforehand.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports someone had had removed a padlock and replaced fuses that had been removed to prevent it from operating.

Sixty-one-year-old Bob Reuter died in August while moving into a downtown loft. Authorities say it was dark inside the elevator shaft. Reuter stepped in, assuming the elevator was there, and fell about 18 feet to his death.

A review of public documents shows that government workers, including city building inspectors and state safety officials, had visited the building at least three times in the eight months before Reuter died. And yet, tenants remained there using the same elevator that had been shut down by authorities.