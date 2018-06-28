Mo. Exports Hit Annual Record on China Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY - Two business groups say Missouri exported a record amount of goods last year.

The World Trade Center of St. Louis and the World Economic Institute for Strategic Research say businesses in the state sold about $14.1 billion worth of products to other countries in 2011. That is the most in four years.

The groups say growth in Chinese purchases was the main factor in Missouri's record total. Chinese purchases increased by about 18 percent because of orders for copper, lead and aluminum, plus parts for fans and semiconductors.

China ranked third among Missouri's international customers behind Canada and Mexico.