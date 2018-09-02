Mo. Family of Convicted Murderer Seeks Information

COLUMBIA (AP) - The family of the man convicted of killing a Columbia editor is seeking information about a man allegedly at the scene of the 2001 murder.

Ryan Ferguson is serving a 40-year sentence for the November 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt. Ferguson was recently denied a request for a new trial. Co-defendant Charles Erickson is also serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Ferguson's family and supporters have paid $5,000 to have an updated image of police composite of a man who was allegedly at the scene of the murder placed on a billboard in the Columbia area.

Ryan Ferguson's father, Bill Ferguson, told The Columbia Daily Tribune that the billboard will be placed in six locations, rotating every four weeks. The first one went up Monday.