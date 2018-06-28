Mo. Father Discusses Son Accused in Shooting Plot

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The father of a mentally ill man accused of plotting attacks at a southwest Missouri movie theater and Walmart store has concerns about President Barack Obama's proposals to reduce gun violence.

Bill Lammers told the Springfield News-Leader more gun restrictions aren't the solution to gun violence. He says laws regarding reporting people with mental illness need to be expanded.

Lammers' 20-year-old son, Blaec Lammers of Bolivar, has been jailed since November on three felony charges. Authorities say he legally bought the weapons he intended to use in the shootings, despite being ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination in 2009. His parents called police and the shootings never occurred.

President Obama on Wednesday proposed sweeping gun control measures, including universal background checks and bans on military-style assault weapons.