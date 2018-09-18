Mo. Food Pantry Tax Credit to Expire This Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A tax credit for donations to food pantries will be expiring later this year after Missouri lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have extended it.

The program provides tax credits equal to half the donations worth up to $5,000 to food pantries. But the program is due to expire Aug. 28.

Legislation that would have extended the program four additional years failed to pass before lawmakers adjourned their annual session last week.

The Missouri Food Bank Association says nearly $1 million worth of food pantry tax credits were claimed last year.

Association Executive Director Scott Baker says hunger remains a problem for a significant number of Missourians and now is a poor time to end the donation incentives.

UPDATE: KOMU spoke with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri today. The Food Bank hopes state government will call a special session to preserve the donor credit.

KOMU then called Governor Nixon's office. Nixon's spokesman said a special session would occur under extremely important situations.