Mo. Gets Grant to Protect Endangered Species

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is getting a federal grant that will help it acquire land to protect several endangered and threatened species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it's providing more than $500,000 to the Missouri Department of Conservation to buy an 895-acre easement on land in Lawrence County. It says the intent is to protect habitat important for the endangered gray bat, the threatened Ozark cavefish and the Missouri bladderpod, which is a threatened plant.

Missouri was one of 17 states that shared in more than $53 million of competitive grants announced over the past week by the federal agency.