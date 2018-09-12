Mo. Gets Respite From Recent Rain

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Southern Missouri is getting a respite from heavy rain that hit earlier this week, causing flash floods and three fatalities.

Ryan Kardell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said Saturday that flash flooding hit southwest Missouri overnight near Conway, but the main flooding risk is shifting southward to the Missouri-Arkansas border. Laclede County authorities say no injuries were reported in the overnight flooding.

Kardell says Missouri should be clear mid-week.

Heavy rain pounded southern Missouri earlier in the week, killing a woman and child in Waynesville, and another woman in the southwest Missouri of Jane.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says about 30 roadways in central and southern sections of the state remain closed Saturday because of flood damage, but Interstate 44 and Route 63 have reopened.