Mo. GOP Considers Party Loyalty Statement

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Top Missouri Republicans are looking for ways to ensure greater party loyalty after a supermajority in the GOP-led House recently failed to enact an income tax cut.

Meeting Saturday in Kansas City, the Missouri Republican State Committee proposed a new requirement for candidates registering to run as Republicans. They would be asked to sign a statement saying: "I have read, understand and fundamentally support the platform of the Missouri Republican Party."

Supporters of the measure noted that tax cuts ought to be a central Republican philosophy.

Fifteen Republican House members defected from party leaders this week to help sustain Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of an income tax cut. Some echoed his concerns about the effect on education funding.

The GOP committee took no action Saturday on the proposed policy.