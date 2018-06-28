Mo. GOP Lawmakers Positioning for Veto
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Legislature
hopes to send Gov. Jay Nixon a bill this week to redraw
congressional districts based on the 2010 census.
The session doesn't end until May 13, but some Republicans are
acting with urgency because they want to position themselves for a
potential override attempt if the Democratic governor vetoes the
bill. Nixon has not said whether he will.
The Missouri Constitution gives a governor 15 days to sign or
veto bills as long as the Legislature is in session. If the
Legislature has adjourned, the governor has 45 days.
Republican lawmakers want a big buffer before the end of the
session because they think it might be more practical to try a veto
override sooner rather than waiting for the annual veto session in
September.