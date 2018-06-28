Mo. GOP Lawmakers Positioning for Veto

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Legislature

hopes to send Gov. Jay Nixon a bill this week to redraw

congressional districts based on the 2010 census.

The session doesn't end until May 13, but some Republicans are

acting with urgency because they want to position themselves for a

potential override attempt if the Democratic governor vetoes the

bill. Nixon has not said whether he will.

The Missouri Constitution gives a governor 15 days to sign or

veto bills as long as the Legislature is in session. If the

Legislature has adjourned, the governor has 45 days.

Republican lawmakers want a big buffer before the end of the

session because they think it might be more practical to try a veto

override sooner rather than waiting for the annual veto session in

September.