Mo. Gov. Candidate Backs Limits on Lobbyist Gifts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence says he wants to limit lobbyist gifts to public officials as part of an ethics proposal.

A plan released Thursday by the Republican businessman would also require elected officials to wait after leaving office to become lobbyists, although it does not say for how long.

Spence is among several Republicans seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon this year. Nixon has called for the reinstatement of campaign contribution limits as part of his own ethics plan.

Spence's proposal does not seek to reinstate contribution limits. Other parts of Spence's plan would require greater disclosure by nonprofit groups that run political ads in Missouri. He also proposes to require companies bidding on state contracts to disclose their political contributions.